Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up to $40.44

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.44, but opened at $41.90. Appian shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 684 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Appian in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Appian Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. Appian’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

