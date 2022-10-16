Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Courier Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.35.

Insider Activity

Apple Price Performance

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.48. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

