Applied Energetics (AERG) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Applied Energetics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Energetics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Energetics N/A -268.90% -144.78% Applied Energetics Competitors -288.25% 5.64% 3.96%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Energetics has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Energetics’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Energetics Competitors 74 479 563 19 2.46

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Applied Energetics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 28.70%. Given Applied Energetics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Energetics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Applied Energetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Energetics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Energetics $180,000.00 -$5.43 million -57.25 Applied Energetics Competitors $5.46 billion $859.42 million 15.57

Applied Energetics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Energetics. Applied Energetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Applied Energetics competitors beat Applied Energetics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility. The company in the process of expanding its patent portfolio to cover these technological breakthroughs to further enhance its suite of solutions for threat disruption for the Department of Defense and the intelligence community, as well as for commercial, medical, space, and national intelligence applications with optical sources operating from the deep ultraviolet to the far infrared portions of the electromagnetic spectrum. It holds various intellectual property rights to the development and use of laser guided energy technology and related solutions for commercial, defense, and security applications, and are protected by 26 patents and 11 additional Government sensitive patent applications. The company is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

