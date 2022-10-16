Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.17 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

