Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ AAOI opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.86.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.17 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.
