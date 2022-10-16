AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $18.34

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $19.05. AppLovin shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 5,845 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.48, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after acquiring an additional 641,647 shares during the period. NetEase Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,999,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.