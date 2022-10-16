Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 271 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $111.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

