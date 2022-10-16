Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.46. Arhaus shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 191 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Arhaus Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.38 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 134.88% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,750 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 4,991.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 565,276 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 18.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 218,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

