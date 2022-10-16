Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Gap Up to $29.10

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.10, but opened at $30.47. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 1 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AROW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.41%.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 60,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

