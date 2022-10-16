ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) PT Lowered to €320.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €340.00 ($346.94) to €320.00 ($326.53) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASM International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.80.

ASMIY opened at $215.90 on Friday. ASM International has a one year low of $201.38 and a one year high of $497.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.75.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.48. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $596.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

