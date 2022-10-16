Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,563 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 72.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 586,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 28,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB opened at $32.56 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

