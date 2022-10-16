Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Several brokerages have commented on AY. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,393,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,393,000 after acquiring an additional 373,574 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after buying an additional 271,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,086,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of AY opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $41.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -1,112.50%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.