Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

AAWW opened at $99.65 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Atlas Air Worldwide

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.