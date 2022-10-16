Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.10 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.74.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

