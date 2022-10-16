Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp cut their target price on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $189.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.00. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,070 shares of company stock worth $9,492,197 over the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

