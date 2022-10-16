Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 67,539 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,593.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 67,539 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $509,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day moving average is $125.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

