Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93.
About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZBY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.