AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) received a C$25.00 price target from equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACQ. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.33.

AutoCanada Price Performance

ACQ stock opened at C$21.53 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$21.19 and a 52-week high of C$48.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$571.90 million and a P/E ratio of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. Research analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Stories

