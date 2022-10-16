Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Lowered to $218.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $229.00 to $218.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ CAR opened at $166.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.06. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 47.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.