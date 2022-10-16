AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €31.50 by Barclays

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €31.50 ($32.14) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €23.72 ($24.20) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.70. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a one year high of €27.69 ($28.26).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

