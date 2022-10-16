AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target Cut to €30.00

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AXA from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AXA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of AXAHY opened at $22.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. AXA has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

