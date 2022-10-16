Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 97,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,849,355 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

