Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BCH opened at $18.29 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.40. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 49.07% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.