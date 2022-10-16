Barclays Increases Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $127.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.92.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $132.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Allstate has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.