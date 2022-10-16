Barclays Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $55.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ACGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

