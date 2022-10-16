Barclays Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $24.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.34. James River Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in James River Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of James River Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

