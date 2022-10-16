Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.38.

TSE:ABX opened at C$19.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.01. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$19.02 and a 12 month high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

