Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Short Interest Update

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,320,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 14,060,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

