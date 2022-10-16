Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Gap Down to $57.84

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.84, but opened at $56.36. Beacon Roofing Supply shares last traded at $55.73, with a volume of 6,474 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BECN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.64. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,760,000 after purchasing an additional 285,685 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,784,000 after buying an additional 280,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 621,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,751,000 after buying an additional 112,962 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

