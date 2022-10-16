Berenberg Bank Upgrades VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) to Buy

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on VAT Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

VAT Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $52.95.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

