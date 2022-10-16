Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Gap Down to $29.48

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.48, but opened at $28.31. Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 12,622 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.