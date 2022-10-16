Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BYND has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.35.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Stock Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ BYND opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.03. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after buying an additional 192,289 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,745,000 after buying an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.