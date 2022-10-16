Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,512.50.

Big Yellow Group Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

