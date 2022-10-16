Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Critical Contrast

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Bio-Path shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Bio-Path shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bio-Path and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Path N/A N/A -$10.44 million ($1.77) -1.82 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $561.35 million 2.03 $58.27 million $2.42 12.54

Profitability

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bio-Path. Bio-Path is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bio-Path and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Path N/A -51.96% -49.06% Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 15.96% 5.45% 4.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Path and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Path 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bio-Path presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.64%. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.98%. Given Bio-Path’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bio-Path is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Bio-Path has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats Bio-Path on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing Liposomal Bcl-2 for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Liposomal STAT3 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML; and prexigebersen-A for various solid tumors. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products. It offers its products for various therapeutic categories comprising allergy, analgesic, antibacterial, antibiotic, anticonvulsant, antiemetic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, antiplatelet agent, antipyretic, cardiovascular, CNS, corticosteroid, cosmetic, cough and cold, dermatology, diuretic, endocrine, gastrointestinal, laxative, narcotics, neuropathic pain, neuropsychiatric, sedative/hypnotic, and topical anti-neoplastic. The company provides its products in the form of capsule, cream, drops, emulsion, gel/gel kit, granules, injectable, lotion, oil, ointment, paste, powder/powder for solution, rectal suppository, shampoo, solution/solution for infusion, spray, suspension, syrup, tablets, toothpaste and mouthwash, topical foam, and topical solution. It distributes and sells its products directly to wholesalers, retail drug store chains, food chains, hospitals, mass merchandisers, grocery chains, and other direct purchasers and customers, as well as healthcare institutions and private pharmacies. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Haifa, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Alkaloida Chemical Company Exclusive Group Ltd.

