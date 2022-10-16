Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 8.8 %

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $308.98 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.