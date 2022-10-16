Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Haywood Securities

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Haywood Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.33% from the company’s previous close.

BIR has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

TSE:BIR opened at C$10.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.42 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.15.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$394.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$389.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

