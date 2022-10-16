Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Cormark

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 7.9 %

BIR stock opened at C$10.86 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.42 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$394.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

