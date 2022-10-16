Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.95 and last traded at C$11.03. Approximately 1,418,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,879,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.12.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$394.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$389.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

