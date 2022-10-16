BJ’s Wholesale Club’s (BJ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.07.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.