Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

OWL stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $1,445,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,396,043 shares in the company, valued at $527,261,922.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162 over the last ninety days. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

