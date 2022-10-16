boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BHOOY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $8.23 on Friday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.