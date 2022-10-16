Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up to $29.49

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $30.84. Braze shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 4,711 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Braze Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 152,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,301.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 152,374 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 119,956 shares valued at $5,097,156. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

