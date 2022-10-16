Brian Edward Davis Sells 1,571 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $22,795.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,471.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 110 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $1,481.70.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $834.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 21.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

