BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $10.62

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $11.04. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 1,239 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $104,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $137,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

