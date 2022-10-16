Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of BHF opened at $48.63 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

