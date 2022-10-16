Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Up to $5.81

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $6.87. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 4,486 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRLT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 15.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $640.82 million and a PE ratio of 42.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. Analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.