British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at AlphaValue

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BTLCY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.00.

British Land Stock Performance

BTLCY stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

