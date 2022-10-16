Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Broadwind by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Stock Performance

BWEN stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.11. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.