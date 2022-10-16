Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Target Price at $30.81

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.81.

ADRNY has been the topic of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.