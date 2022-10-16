Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -246.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

