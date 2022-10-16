Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,937.33.

BURBY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,142 ($25.88) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.13) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Burberry Group stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

